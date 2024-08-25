Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
271 / 365
Sanderling
Low tide at Sannick this morning provided a feeding ground for a number of waders. Sanderling, turnstone, Ringed Plover, Dunlin and Oystercatcher. At high tide there were not so many.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7301
photos
143
followers
37
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Latest from all albums
2028
3449
2029
3450
2030
1182
271
3451
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th August 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sanderling
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close