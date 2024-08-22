Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
In a Swirl
The remains of a celandine that grew in the middle of the burn were a bit waterlogged after the overnight rain.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd August 2024 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
