269 / 365
Ringed Plover
There were 6 Ringed Plovers at this point on the rocks.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
shetland
plover
sandwick
Beverley
ace
Very pretty and so lovely to see them. Great capture
August 21st, 2024
