Ringed Plover by lifeat60degrees
269 / 365

Ringed Plover

There were 6 Ringed Plovers at this point on the rocks.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very pretty and so lovely to see them. Great capture
August 21st, 2024  
