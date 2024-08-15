Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Busy Breakfast
Sometimes I think there are more birds than seeds.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2024 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
starling
,
sandwick
,
collarddove
