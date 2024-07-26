Sign up
Photo 2008
House Sites
A planning application has been lodged for 6 houses here.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2024 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
planning
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 26th, 2024
