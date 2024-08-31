Sign up
Photo 2034
Photo 2034
Zooming In
I do like the large zoom effect when looking down on housing. Hoswick and Swinister seem much closer to each other.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7313
photos
142
followers
37
following
557% complete
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2032
3454
3455
2033
3456
273
3457
2034
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
31st August 2024 8:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
August 31st, 2024
