Previous
Zooming In by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2034

Zooming In

I do like the large zoom effect when looking down on housing. Hoswick and Swinister seem much closer to each other.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
557% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise