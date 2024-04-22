Trondra Bridge

Looking down on the bridge connecting Trondra to the Shetland Mainland near Scalloway.

I suspect when the bridge was opened in 1971 they would have made it a double lane if they had realised how many people would build houses on Trondra and Burra as a result of the bridges. The population of Trondra has expanded nearly 7 times but that from a low of 20. East and West Burra' population will have increased far more.

According to the 2011 census there were 93 permanently inhabited islands in Scotland and Trondra was 42nd most populous but 90th by size.