Wheatear

If there are nominations for my favourite bird the Wheatear would certainly be in the top 5 and could even make it to the very top.

It's the bird I look out for most each Spring and its arrival confirms to me that we are out of winter. It is also one of the last of the migrants to be seem each Autumn although some of them at that time of year are on their migration south from even further north than Shetland.