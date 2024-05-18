Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3352
Portl Farmland
A very warm day. Too warm for me but an early dog walk saw some cooler temperatures. Some of the fields around Portlethen are very yellow with the oil seed rape at the moment.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7046
photos
151
followers
40
following
918% complete
View this month »
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
Latest from all albums
3349
3350
1152
217
3351
1153
218
3352
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th May 2024 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aberdeenshire
,
osr
,
portlethen
Elisa Smith
ace
Love it.
May 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
The yellow always looks so nice with the blue sky. Beautiful pic.
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close