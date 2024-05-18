Previous
Portl Farmland by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3352

Portl Farmland

A very warm day. Too warm for me but an early dog walk saw some cooler temperatures. Some of the fields around Portlethen are very yellow with the oil seed rape at the moment.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
918% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Love it.
May 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
The yellow always looks so nice with the blue sky. Beautiful pic.
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise