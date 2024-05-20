Previous
Stonehaven by lifeat60degrees
Stonehaven was looking good today.
A bright warm sunny day and walked over to Dunnottar Castle which was a warm walk. Took the coastal path to the castle and the old road back which was less up and down.
Richard Lewis

