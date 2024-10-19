St Ninians Isle Wave

A week of varied weather. Had very heavy rain, dry warm sunny days, strong winds and even sleet on the window. Currently waiting the arrival of first named storm of the year - Ashley.

Visited St Ninians Isle but with high tide, wind and full moon combining the sea was over the top of the Tombolo. Another hour and we would have been fine.

Main point of interest this week was the announcement that ferry fares are to rise by 10% from 1st January. This will mean that a family of four coming to Shetland during the summer with a car will need to fork out around £950 just to get here. With accommodation prices high there is a danger of Shetland being priced out of the market for many people. Fortunately registered residents can get some discount and if above a certain age four free single trips a year!!