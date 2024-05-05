Previous
Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1149

Leebitton

A misty start to the day but the fog got thicker as the day moved on. Calm enough for me to stand at the end of the Pier to take the photo.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

