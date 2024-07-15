Previous
Solan IV
Solan IV

Parked up in Lerwick and the Mousa Ferry came out of the mist into town. First time I've seen it in Lerwick for many a year. Must have had a hire to Noss today for a change.
15th July 2024

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Fabulous
Fabulous
July 15th, 2024  
