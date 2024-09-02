Sign up
Previous
Photo 1183
Hirta
Fisheries Protection Vessel Hirta berthed at Victoria Pier this morning.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7
1
1
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS R8
2nd September 2024 9:52am
shetland
,
lerwick
,
hirta
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured!
September 2nd, 2024
