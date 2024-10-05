Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1194
Voldnes
Norwegian fishing boat Voldnes berthed in Lerwick harbour. A lot of Norwegian boats following the shoals off Shetland just now.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7396
photos
140
followers
38
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Latest from all albums
3487
2060
3488
2061
3489
3490
1194
3491
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th October 2024 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
trawler
,
lerwick
,
voldenes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close