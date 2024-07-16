Sign up
Previous
Photo 1170
Laika
The Laika trundles away every day between Scalloway and the salmon farms further west. It's not a long journey but does it open sea and it doesn't look very stable for rough conditions.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
16th July 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
laika
,
scalloway
