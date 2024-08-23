Sign up
Previous
Photo 1181
Heavy Lift
Always something going on at a harbour.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
23rd August 2024 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
scalloway
