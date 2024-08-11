Sign up
Photo 1179
Leebitton Pier
The pier at Leebitton on a beautiful Sunday morning.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th August 2024 9:59am
Tags
pier
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
