Previous
Photo 1185
Ahead of the Storm
Pretty quiet as locals and tourists went about their business this morning. Very heavy rain and high winds forecast for tomorrow resulting in a flood warning.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7335
photos
142
followers
38
following
324% complete
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
3463
277
2039
3464
2040
3465
1185
3466
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2024 8:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Karen
ace
Terrific capture - beautiful!
September 9th, 2024
