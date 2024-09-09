Previous
Ahead of the Storm by lifeat60degrees
Ahead of the Storm

Pretty quiet as locals and tourists went about their business this morning. Very heavy rain and high winds forecast for tomorrow resulting in a flood warning.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

Karen ace
Terrific capture - beautiful!
September 9th, 2024  
