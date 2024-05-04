Previous
Rusting Away by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1945

Rusting Away

This digger is slowly rusting away at the top of the Rompa Hill. It's been lying there for at least 5 years after suffering a fire.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting shot. Looks like a dead creature
May 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gee whizz. What a waste!
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise