Previous
Photo 1945
Rusting Away
This digger is slowly rusting away at the top of the Rompa Hill. It's been lying there for at least 5 years after suffering a fire.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7007
photos
150
followers
39
following
532% complete
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
3335
1944
208
3336
3337
1945
209
3338
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th May 2024 2:40pm
Tags
digger
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
Suzanne
ace
Interesting shot. Looks like a dead creature
May 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gee whizz. What a waste!
May 4th, 2024
