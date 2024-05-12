Sign up
Photo 1953
Carrion Crow
First time I've seen one in Shetland. Described as a scarce migrant and winter visitor. The Hooded Crow is much more common and I see them most days.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th May 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
setter
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
carrioncrow
Corinne C
ace
A smart bird and a beautiful picture
May 12th, 2024
