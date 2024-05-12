Previous
Carrion Crow by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1953

Carrion Crow

First time I've seen one in Shetland. Described as a scarce migrant and winter visitor. The Hooded Crow is much more common and I see them most days.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Corinne C ace
A smart bird and a beautiful picture
May 12th, 2024  
