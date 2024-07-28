Previous
Low Tide by lifeat60degrees
Low Tide

Caught low tide at Grutness today. As low as I’ve seen it for a long time.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
