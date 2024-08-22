Sign up
Previous
Photo 2027
Rolling In
Almost 24 hours of 50+ mph winds although the afternoon was quite warm and sunny. The sea was rolling in at Hoswick and as a result there were no birds feeding along the beach today.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd August 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
