216 / 365
216 / 365
Female Wheatear
Looking good in the morning light.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
Birds and Wild Flowers
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
15th May 2024 6:49am
shetland
,
wheatear
,
sandwick
,
cullister
