Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
215 / 365
Cuckoo
Spotted a pair of cuckoos today along by the burn. The wagtails were particularly agitated by their presence.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7036
photos
151
followers
40
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
1953
214
3346
1954
3347
215
1955
3348
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th May 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cuckoo
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
May 14th, 2024
