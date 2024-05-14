Previous
Cuckoo by lifeat60degrees
Cuckoo

Spotted a pair of cuckoos today along by the burn. The wagtails were particularly agitated by their presence.
14th May 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Lovely
May 14th, 2024  
