Kidney Vetch by lifeat60degrees
235 / 365

Kidney Vetch

Despite the lack of sunshine the Kidney Vetch along the roadside verges is coming along nicely,
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
They look splendid!
June 15th, 2024  
