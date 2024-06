Off to Norway

Having dispensed with the Pilot the Viking Venus left Lerwick at around 16:00 hrs today and is heading to Northern Norway. It has been a cold, windy but dry day and apparently windier further north.

The pilot having left the Viking Venus then went to see off her sister ship the Viking Sky which was also in town today.

Four cruise ships in today with the two Vikings the biggest but only around 2,200 passengers in total. Tomorrow however there are two fewer ships but around 1,000 more passengers.