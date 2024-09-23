Previous
Thun Britain by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3479

Thun Britain

Fuel carrier anchored in Breiwick Bay this morning for around 3 hours before the depot was ready to take another delivery for the Isles.
A damp dark feel to the morning with heavy rain and an increasing wind this afternoon.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
A very misty feel to this one. Nice.
September 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise