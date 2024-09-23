Sign up
Photo 3479
Thun Britain
Fuel carrier anchored in Breiwick Bay this morning for around 3 hours before the depot was ready to take another delivery for the Isles.
A damp dark feel to the morning with heavy rain and an increasing wind this afternoon.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
thunbritain
Issi Bannerman
ace
A very misty feel to this one. Nice.
September 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 23rd, 2024
