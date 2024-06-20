Old & New

The Dim Riv in front of Europa 2 in Lerwick today.

There are always issues regarding Cruise ships visiting an area. Here the main issue with the visitors is around the cruise company's that promote cycling and the visitors who use public transport. When groups of cyclists head out there can be up to 50 of them on single track roads not paying attention to the road and causing tail backs as nobody can overtake. As for public transport it is cheaper to travel to the south end of Shetland for £10 return by bus than it is on an organised tour that can cost upwards of £80. This does mean however than members of the public who need to catch a plane at Sumburgh, visit the doctor at Levenwick or need to get to Lerwick can't get on a full bus. What's the answer? On the plus side local craft shops and cafe's do benefit from increased sales and indirectly the locals will benefit from the extra cash being spent .

