Photo 3386
Njord Venture
The Njord Venture leaving Lerwick this afternoon was rolling from side to side as it left Lerwick.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st June 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
njordventure
