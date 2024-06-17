Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Mother of Thyme
A summer walk around the Knab in Lerwick can be relied upon to see some Mother of Thyme.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thyme
,
shetland
,
lerwick
