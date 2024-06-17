Previous
Mother of Thyme by lifeat60degrees
237 / 365

Mother of Thyme

A summer walk around the Knab in Lerwick can be relied upon to see some Mother of Thyme.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
