Previous
Island Sky by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1165

Island Sky

One of the (much) smaller cruise ship in today. The Island Sky only has 98 passengers so not much difference in the town today.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise