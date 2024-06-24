Sign up
Previous
Photo 1165
Island Sky
One of the (much) smaller cruise ship in today. The Island Sky only has 98 passengers so not much difference in the town today.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th June 2024 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cruise
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
islandsky
