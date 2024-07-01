Sign up
Southbound
NorthLink ferry Hjaltland heading south to Aberdeen via Kirkwall. Left Lerwick at 17:30 and due in to Aberdeen at 07:00
1st July 2024
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
1st July 2024 5:37pm
shetland
,
lerwick
,
northlink
,
hjaltland
