Small Boat Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Small Boat Harbour

The Kayaker had just taken a selfie in front of the lifeboat. Started off a windy day with the wind decreasing slowly through-out as the day went on.
Summer solstice with sunrise at 3:40 and sunset tomorrow at 22:32 and same tomorrow.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
