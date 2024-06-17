Sign up
Previous
Photo 1161
Small Boat Harbour
A lovely morning and out of the wind it managed 15° degrees. A few showers this afternoon but after the past few weeks would settle for this weather for the rest of the summer.
A few yachts beginning to appear in the harbour in Lerwick.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
7122
photos
149
followers
39
following
318% complete
View this month »
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
Latest from all albums
3380
236
1974
3381
1975
3382
237
1161
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th June 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
