Small Boat Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Small Boat Harbour

A lovely morning and out of the wind it managed 15° degrees. A few showers this afternoon but after the past few weeks would settle for this weather for the rest of the summer.
A few yachts beginning to appear in the harbour in Lerwick.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
