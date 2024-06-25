Previous
Upstream by lifeat60degrees
Looking upstream from one of the bridges over the Hoswick burn. A very calm mild night with plenty of midges about which is slightly unusual for us. Good feeding for the swallows though. Otters in the bay as well.
25th June 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Wonderful reflections… the sky alert such a beautiful place to live.
June 25th, 2024  
