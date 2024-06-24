Previous
Stile 2 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1982

Stile 2

Heading east to west this is stile 2 on the coastal walk between Broonies Taing and Hoswick. West to east it is stile 6.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Karen ace
I love these stiles! Interesting that they have different names depending on the direction one approaches them from.
June 24th, 2024  
