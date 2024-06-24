Sign up
Previous
Photo 1982
Stile 2
Heading east to west this is stile 2 on the coastal walk between Broonies Taing and Hoswick. West to east it is stile 6.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7143
photos
147
followers
39
following
543% complete
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
239
3388
1981
240
1164
1982
1165
3389
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2024 12:07pm
Tags
shetland
,
stile
,
sandwick
Karen
ace
I love these stiles! Interesting that they have different names depending on the direction one approaches them from.
June 24th, 2024
