Autumnal by lifeat60degrees
Autumnal

About as autumnal in colours than Shetland gets. A low sun taking it in turns with the heavy showers today. Still a cold northerly wind which will hopefully swing south overnight.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
