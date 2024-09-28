Sign up
Photo 2056
Autumnal
About as autumnal in colours than Shetland gets. A low sun taking it in turns with the heavy showers today. Still a cold northerly wind which will hopefully swing south overnight.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
