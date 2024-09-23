Sign up
Photo 2052
Channerwick
The view on the drive from home to the surgery in Levenwick takes in some great views in the six miles.
Looking north over Channerwick. The road in the middle top of the photo is one I regularly walk.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
channerwick
