Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1983
Change in Skyline
Very soon there will be a change to the skyline when walking up the school road.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7146
photos
147
followers
39
following
543% complete
View this month »
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Latest from all albums
240
1164
1982
1165
3389
1983
241
3390
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th June 2024 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skyline
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Beverley
ace
I wonder? Wonderful space and views…
June 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close