Photo 1984
Surrounded
This old cattle shed is now completely surrounded by creeping buttercup.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th June 2024 10:00am
Tags
shetland
,
buttercup
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely...........so yellow !
June 26th, 2024
365 Project
