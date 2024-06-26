Previous
Surrounded by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1984

Surrounded

This old cattle shed is now completely surrounded by creeping buttercup.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely...........so yellow !
June 26th, 2024  
