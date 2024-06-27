Previous
Ragged Robin Day #15 by lifeat60degrees
Ragged Robin Day #15

Year 15 of taking a photo of Ragged Robin on this day of the year.

Last year I thought there was a lot of them in the fields around us but this year there seem to be far more than even then.

I had fancy plans with various lenses but a really windy wet morning and a windy afternoon put an end to that. Ended up use the iphone.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
