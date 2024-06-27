Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3392
Ragged Robin Day #15
Year 15 of taking a photo of Ragged Robin on this day of the year.
Last year I thought there was a lot of them in the fields around us but this year there seem to be far more than even then.
I had fancy plans with various lenses but a really windy wet morning and a windy afternoon put an end to that. Ended up use the iphone.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7152
photos
147
followers
39
following
929% complete
View this month »
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
Latest from all albums
241
3390
1984
242
3391
243
1985
3392
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
raggedrobin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close