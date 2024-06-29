Previous
Hoswick Bay by lifeat60degrees
Hoswick Bay

This mornings walk required hat, coat and a wish for gloves. Hoswick was wet and windy first thing but the weather improved as the day went on. The birds were keeping a low profile in the morning.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

Suzanne ace
Your morning walks sound wonderful in any weather
June 29th, 2024  
