Previous
Photo 3394
Hoswick Bay
This mornings walk required hat, coat and a wish for gloves. Hoswick was wet and windy first thing but the weather improved as the day went on. The birds were keeping a low profile in the morning.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Suzanne
ace
Your morning walks sound wonderful in any weather
June 29th, 2024
