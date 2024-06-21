Sign up
Photo 1163
Eye of Aida
Todays cruise visitor.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
cruise
,
shetland
,
aida
,
lerwick
