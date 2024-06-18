Sign up
238 / 365
Daily Curlew
It's been too easy to catch a daily Curlew and Redshank these last few weeks.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds and Wild Flowers
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th June 2024 4:21pm
shetland
curlew
sandwick
Chris Cook
Excellent capture
June 18th, 2024
