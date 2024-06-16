Sign up
236 / 365
Sea Campion
Facing south-west after two days of north-easterly winds.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds and Wild Flowers
iPhone 12 Pro Max
16th June 2024 9:58am
shetland
,
sandwick
,
seacampion
,
sannick
