Woodpigeon by lifeat60degrees
234 / 365

Woodpigeon

Posing for a few seconds on a chimney.
They tend to be migratory birds in Shetland and we seem to have a few that breed in the village each year.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Corinne C ace
A great picture with nice details
June 13th, 2024  
