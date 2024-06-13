Sign up
234 / 365
234 / 365
Woodpigeon
Posing for a few seconds on a chimney.
They tend to be migratory birds in Shetland and we seem to have a few that breed in the village each year.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th June 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
woodpigeon
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Corinne C
ace
A great picture with nice details
June 13th, 2024
