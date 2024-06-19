Sign up
Previous
Photo 1977
Grey Day
A grey day in Shetland with a cold wind but at least it was dry.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
4
3
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2024 12:57pm
Public
shetland
sandwick
hoswick
Karen
ace
Incredible sky, what a tremendous atmospheric capture. Beautiful.
June 19th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....such a fabulous sky.
June 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful sky…
June 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024
