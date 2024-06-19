Previous
Grey Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1977

Grey Day

A grey day in Shetland with a cold wind but at least it was dry.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Incredible sky, what a tremendous atmospheric capture. Beautiful.
June 19th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....such a fabulous sky.
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful sky…
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise