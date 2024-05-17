Previous
Dunnock by lifeat60degrees
218 / 365

Dunnock

So many common mainland birds seen today that we rarely see in Shetland. Including this Dunnock which I’ve only seen once in Shetland in 44 years. Growing up they were quite plentiful in my area.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peachfront
Soulful eye...
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise