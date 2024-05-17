Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
218 / 365
Dunnock
So many common mainland birds seen today that we rarely see in Shetland. Including this Dunnock which I’ve only seen once in Shetland in 44 years. Growing up they were quite plentiful in my area.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7045
photos
151
followers
40
following
59% complete
View this month »
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Latest from all albums
1956
3349
3350
1152
217
3351
1153
218
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th May 2024 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aberdeenshire
,
dunnock
,
portlethen
Peachfront
Soulful eye...
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close