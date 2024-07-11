Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Oystercatchers
Oystercatchers are partial to grassy fields especially when the field is newly cut, baled and bagged giving plenty to eat.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Corinne C
ace
Amazing event, nicely captured
July 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonde4rful capture.
July 11th, 2024
